Lawmakers demand Inclusion of S/East as beneficiaries of FG’s $22.7bn loan

Imo state House of Assembly has adopted a motion compelling the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to demand from the presidency, the inclusion of the South-East zone in the list of the zones benefitting from the 22.7 billion dollar loan granted to the federal government.

Also the Assembly urged the state governors of the zone to work together with the leaders of other zones to ensure that the south-east zone benefits from the loan and also carried along in the scheme of things.

To put credence to the motion, the Assembly further called on the state Houses of Assembly in the zone, to hold a joint session to deliberate on this and other issues affecting the South-East zone.

Presenting the motion, the member representing Ideato South state constituency at the Assembly, Hon. Arthur Egwim, noted that all the other five zones of the country, were included in the list of beneficiaries of the loan.

According to him, “the South-East geo-political zone is part and component of Nigeria and therefore should benefit from the loan”.

He insisted that the loan should be distributed evenly to reflect national spread, and drew the attention of National Assembly members who are of the south-east extraction to the anomaly and urged them to rise up to their responsibility and speak for their people.

Hon. Egwim, who was seconded, in the motion, by Hon. Uju, Onwudiwe also urged his colleagues at the Assembly to support the motion.

However, supporting the motion, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe, representing Njaba state constituency noted the exclusion of the South-East in the said loan, as sad, unbearable and unacceptable.

After much contributions from other members, the Assembly passed the motion and urged the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, to approach the presidency to find out why Imo state and other states of the South-East were excluded from the list of the beneficiaries of the loan.

