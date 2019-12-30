Lawmaker slumps, dies

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Isah Harisu, is dead. The lawmaker passed away on Monday during plenary.

Harisu, the representative of Kebbe Constituency, was said to have arrived the assembly complex in seeming good health.

We gathered that he later showed signs of discomfort, slumped and died.

Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji, who confirmed his death, said that the lawmaker, a member of the APC, who represented Kebbe constituency, was rushed to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital when he slumped in the morning.

“When he slumped, he was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way,” Magaji said.

NAN reports that the incident was officially announced at the plenary by Magaji.

The Assembly has now suspended its sitting to Tuesday, December 31.

