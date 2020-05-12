Lawmaker outlines Mbaitoli’s benefits from Imo road rehabilitation

FROM VICTOR DURUAMAKU – OWERRI

The law maker representing Mbaitoli local government Area at the Imo State House of Assembly and the immediate past Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma, has said that since the inception of the 9th Assembly, Mbaitoli local government area, his state constituency, has benefited from the project of the new road network embarked upon by the state government.

According to him, the local government has already benefited by the construction and rehabilitation of six major access roads connecting various communities and Owerri, the state capital.

Addressing members of the Association of Mbaitoli Journalists at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP secretariat, Nwaorieubi the local government Headquarters, the law maker said that he had to attract the improvement of these six roads, because of his commitment to ensure free movement of goods and services from the area to the state capital Owerri.

Speaking through the Director General of his campaign organization, Mr. Becon Duru, the Law maker, assured that before the end of his assignment at the Assembly he would use his wealth of experience to attract investors to come and open up the economy of the area by investing heavily in the area.

He noted that the most important infrastructures that propels

development in any area is good road network, constant electricity supply, water and adequate security network.

On the current COVID-19 pandemic ravaging all parts of the country, the law maker disclosed that he has been able to distribute food stuff and other items of palliative to his constituents, to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

According to him, he has been able to reach, members of the police force, Civil Defence Corp, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) and other security operatives also in the area.

He said, currently, he is working with the president Generals and

traditional rulers of the various communities, to reach his

constituents and promised that dividends of democracy must get to them as far as he remain their representative.

