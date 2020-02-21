Lawmaker cries out as new disease hits Anambra

Okechukwu Okoye, the Chairman, Anambra House of Assembly Committee on Information and Public Enlightenment, has raised alarm over outbreak of gastroenteritis disease in the state.

Okoye, representing Aguata 2 State Constituency, told newsmen in Awka on Thursday, that in the past four weeks, many children were reported to have been infected.

“Today, we are experiencing one of the most leading causes of deaths in children between the ages of zero and five years”, Okoye said.

“It is quite common during the dry season and it affects children. They get dehydrated as a result of constant vomiting and stooling”.

He explained that gastroenteritis causes fever and loss of appetite as a result of bacterial effect on the immune system.

Urging the people maintain proper personal hygiene, the lawmaker said contact with infected food, vomitus and diapers of infected children could escalate the spread of the disease.

The lawmaker said that he had witnessed deaths resulting from gastrointestinal infections and urged the Ministry of Health to contain the situation.

