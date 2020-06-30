Home Photo Gallery Launching of cloud-based intelligent humanoid Robot at the University of...

Launching of cloud-based intelligent humanoid Robot at the University of Lagos

L-r... Chairman. Platform Capital Dr. Akintoye Akindele, (the donor ),Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe and   CEO of Africa Terminals Nigeria  limited, Mr  Tosin Odusanya, during the Launching of  Cruzr is a cloud-based intelligent humanoid robot, providing a new generation of service for a variety   held at UNILAG 0n 29/6/2020. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… ChairmanPlatform Capital Dr Akintoye Akindele  , Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe , University Librarian Dr Yetunde Zanid ,  CEO Africa Terminal Nigeria Limited Mr. Tosin Odusanya  and others.

L-r …Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe , (middle)  University Librarian Dr Yetunde Zanid ,Deputy Vice Chancellor (management Services) Prof Ben Oghojafor  and others .

L-r…  Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe (4th) left interacting with the Robot while others watch .

L-r… Provost College of Medicine University of Lagos Professor Afolabi Lesi. Director Academic Planning Prof Obinna Chukwu, ChairmanPlatform Capital Dr Akintoye Akindele  , Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe , during the Launching of  Cruzr is a cloudbased intelligent humanoid robot, providing a new generation of service for a variety   held at UNILAG 0n 29/6/2020…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 39 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply