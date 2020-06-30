Launching of cloud-based intelligent humanoid Robot at the University of Lagos

L-r… Chairman. Platform Capital Dr Akintoye Akindele , Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , University Librarian Dr Yetunde Zanid , CEO Africa Terminal Nigeria Limited Mr. Tosin Odusanya and others.

L-r …Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , (middle) University Librarian Dr Yetunde Zanid ,Deputy Vice Chancellor (management Services) Prof Ben Oghojafor and others .

L-r… Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe (4th) left interacting with the Robot while others watch .

L-r… Provost College of Medicine University of Lagos Professor Afolabi Lesi. Director Academic Planning Prof Obinna Chukwu, Chairman. Platform Capital Dr Akintoye Akindele , Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , during the Launching of Cruzr is a cloud–based intelligent humanoid robot, providing a new generation of service for a variety held at UNILAG 0n 29/6/2020…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

