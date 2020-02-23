Lassa fever: Kaduna records new case, four deaths

Kaduna State government has said that a new case of Lassa fever has been recorded.

The 40-year-old man is now receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Control Centre (IDCC)

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that four of the patients had died.

She said that two victims out of the eight confirmed cases on admission in hospitals have been successfully treated.

The statement explained that eight out of the 74 suspected cases reported from January 22, were confirmed to have Lassa fever.

“Out of the eight confirmed cases, the first patient died due to late presentation, while the second and third cases have been cured, affirmed negative and discharged home.

“The fourth and fifth cases were diagnosed after they had died”, it read

The ministry said the sixth is receiving treatment at the IDCC, while the seventh, who travelled from Kebbi State, died at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria.

The government urged the public to ensure that all cases of fevers are tested for malaria before treatment.

Mohammed-Baloni appealed to the people to report anyone with Lassa fever disease symptoms, for early treatment.

