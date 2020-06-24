Lagos takes steps to mitigate effects of floodings

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday allayed fears of residents on the continuous heavy downpour being experienced in the past few days, assuring that necessary measures are in place to effectively manage the flash floods resulting from the rain.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, gave the assurance at a Press Briefing in Alausa, while outlining measures already put in place for this year’s rainfall pattern, stating that additional heavy rains should be expected in July and September.

He urged all residents of low lying areas like Agboyi-Ketu, Ajegunle and several others to relocate from their residences, without further delay, to avoid being trapped by the rainfall at the risk of their lives and property.

The Commissioner also advised residents living along the plains of Ogun River to be on the alert and take necessary precautions as the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority, which manages the Oyan River Dam will soon commence the seasonal water releases, stressing that the controlled water discharge has become expedient as a result of weather forecasts and the continuous downpour.

In his words: “In July, five million Cubic Meters (MCM) will be released while by August, they will release eight to 10 million cubic metres. In September, it will be increased to 18 million cubic metres while in October, 23 million cubic metres will be released which is the peak. Then by November gradual reduction of water release to the tube will be 11million cubic metres”.

Bello added that from the prediction of the Nigeria Meteorological Services, NIMET, released early in the year, the increasing frequency of extreme weather events indicated that the year 2020 will likely experience days with extremely high rainfall which may result in flooding.

He stated that the high volume of rainfall being experienced in June will run into July and September, urging Lagosians not to entertain fear because the State Government has mapped out strategies to contain flooding that may be experienced as a result of heavy rainfall.

“The State Government is presently working on 222 secondary channels out of which 146 have been completed across the State, just as 46 primary Channels are presently receiving attention, in addition to the efforts of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gangs (EFAG) that are being deployed around the State to undertake quick fix to free manholes or clogged up drains manually”, Bello stated.

The Commissioner assured members of the public, particularly residents of Aguda, Shomolu, Surulere, Oworonshoki and Idi-Oro, that contractors are already working on all the channels in the area, stating that cleaning usually starts from the lower stream to the upper stream and that the same applies in Aguda, where dredging is moving gradually towards all the areas adjoining LUTH Idi-Araba and Ishaga which are all parts of System 6c.

While stating that Idi-Oro and Olosha in Mushin are areas experiencing issues because of indiscriminate refuse dumping, the Commissioner assured that the Ministry is taking steps to tackle the problem of refuse dumping in the area so that the drainage channels can work effectively.

According to Bello, part of measures taken to dissuade residents from unhindered dumping of refuse was the recent arrest of eight people in Idi-Araba for throwing waste into the canal.

He disclosed that the government is in talks with Ogun State Government to identify a site that will complement the inadequate capacity of Olusosun dumpsite for joint management by both States, warning that the Ministry has empowered its environmental enforcement agents to arrest and prosecute sanitation offenders in Lagos.

Also speaking at the press briefing, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, said the issue of flooding was not only peculiar to Nigeria because other countries of the world also experience flooding during the rainy season.

He decried the situation where residents erect shanties on drainage setbacks, dump refuse indiscriminately, block drainage channels and constitute a nuisance to the neighbourhood, stressing that the government would embark on strict enforcement of the environmental laws against perpetrators.

Igbokwe urged Lagosians to embrace the waste to wealth initiative of the State where plastic bottles and Styrofoam can be sorted in exchange for a stipend, adding that in coming days, a commercially viable option would be found for styrofoams.

He also said that the State Government would not rest on its oars in ensuring that Lagosians inculcate the habit of regular maintenance of their immediate environment as doing so remains a collective responsibility.

The Special Adviser, thereafter, advised Lagosians to be safety conscious during this period and urged them to take some safety measures such as staying home during the rains except it is absolutely necessary, being conscious when driving, ensuring that vehicles are in good condition and resisting the urge to drive through flooded areas when it is difficult to ascertain the depth of the water.

For a better society

Total Views: 49 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

