Lagos swears in  Samiat as new Council boss

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday swore in the Vice Chairman of Ikosi Isheri, Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Princess Onikosi Samiat as the substantive Chairman of the Council.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the State House, Alausa Ikeja.

According to the Governor, “the swearing-in ceremony is in consonance with sections 24 and 25 of the Local Government Administration Law of Lagos State Chapter 89, Vol. 8 2015.

Recall that the former Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Abdulfatahi Oyesanya had passed on 21st January.

While making his remark at the event, Sanwo-Olu stated, “As you assume your new office, let me remind you that the task ahead requires purposeful and result oriented leadership that will deepen the relevance of local government administration for the benefit of the good people of Ikosi Isheri LCDA.

“Your ascension to this position was made possible by the provision of the law that I have just made reference to.

“Given the position you hitherto occupied, as Vice Chairman, it is expected that this transition will be seamless and l urge you to prioritize the completion of ongoing projects going forward.

“Local government is the third tier of the Nigerian Federation with its responsibilities clearly defined in the constitution. By their position on the ladder of governance structure, local governments are the closest to the grassroots and are therefore expected to provide and facilitate the provision of services that will have direct impact on the lives of the ordinary people.

“The aggregation of the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs makes up what is known as Lagos State. What this means for me, is that the dream of a Greater Lagos can only be realized with Greater Local Governments.

“All the infrastructural projects being executed by this administration fall within the jurisdiction of one local government or the other. To ensure maximum effect and optimum delivery of dividends of democracy to our people, local governments must strive to compliment the State government efforts in the areas of construction/maintenance of inner roads, waste management, security of lives and property, primary education/healthcare and so on. We must synergise to deliver a SMART CITY State that works for all,” he said.

