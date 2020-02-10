Home Photo Gallery Lagos State Police Command End of the year party held at Ikeja...

Lagos State Police Command End of the year party held at Ikeja G.R.A in Lagos

L-r... Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police  (AIG)  Chief Tunji Alapini, Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor  Mr Tayo Ayinde, Alhaja Nafisat Odumosu ,  husband Commissioner of Police Lagos State Mr Hakeem Odumosu, during the End of year party organised by Lagos State Police Command  held at POWA hall Ikeja G.R.A. Lagos on 9/2/20/20.

L-r… Commissioner of Police Lagos State Mr Hakeem Odumosu, wife Alhaja Nafisat Odumosu, Chairman Executive Trainers limited Nigeria  Dr  Ayodele Ogunsan.

Chairperson Police Officers wives Association    (POWA)  Alhaja Nafisat Odumosu,(4th left) with other officers wife pose for pictures.

Left… Commissioner of Police Lagos State Mr Hakeem Odumosu,  Barrister Muiz Banire  (rght)  and other friends.

Commissioner of Police Lagos State Mr Hakeem Odumosu, wife Alhaja Nafisat Odumosu,, (both middle) and other guest Cutting the cake during Lagos State Police Command End of the year party held at ikeja G.R.A in Lagos  9/2/20/20…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 291 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply