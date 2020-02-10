L-r… Commissioner of Police Lagos State Mr Hakeem Odumosu, wife Alhaja Nafisat Odumosu, Chairman Executive Trainers limited Nigeria Dr Ayodele Ogunsan.

Chairperson Police Officers wives Association (POWA) Alhaja Nafisat Odumosu,(4th left) with other officers wife pose for pictures.

Left… Commissioner of Police Lagos State Mr Hakeem Odumosu, Barrister Muiz Banire (rght) and other friends.

Commissioner of Police Lagos State Mr Hakeem Odumosu, wife Alhaja Nafisat Odumosu,, (both middle) and other guest Cutting the cake during Lagos State Police Command End of the year party held at ikeja G.R.A in Lagos 9/2/20/20… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

