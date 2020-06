Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu receives participants of All-Male Awareness Walk Against Sexual and Gender-based violence at Alausa, Ikeja

L-R: Actor and Advocate for Men against Rape, Adeyemi Okanlawon; Film Producer, Jimi Odukoya; Wife of Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Medical Practitioner, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu: and Medical Consultant at Mirabel Centre, Dr. Deji Alagbe presenting the signed pledges by Men against Rape Coalition to Lagos State Government, during their Awareness Walk against Rape, Sexual and Gender-based violence, at Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday, 11th June, 2020.

L-R:- Chairperson, Victoria Island Local Council Development Area (LCDA) , Hon. Abiodun Adu; her Counterpart from Coker-Aguda LCDA, Hon. Akinyemi Obe; Wife of Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chairperson, Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Omotola Essien; her counterparts from Oriade, Iba and Igando LCDAs, Hon. Ramotalai Akinola Hassan, Hon. Adedayo Oseni and Princess Adeshina Williams respectively, during an All-Male Awareness Walk Against Rape, Sexual and Gender-based violence at Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday, 11th June, 2020.

For a better society

Total Views: 102 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn