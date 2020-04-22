Lagos sets up 70-bed isolation centre in Eti-Osa

IBRAHIM QUADRI Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday unveiled a 70-bed #COVID19 Isolation and Treatment Center located within the premises of Landmark Exhibition Center in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Heslth, Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

The 70-bed Eti-Osa Isolation Centre which was constructed by the Young President Organization (YPO), Lagos State Chapter has a dedicated ten bed intensive care isolation unit, four ventilators, monitors, respirators, mobile x-ray, ultrasound and oxygen.

Sanwo-Olu at the unveiling said the facility will provide additional capacity to support the already existing isolation facilities in the State, adding that the birth of the facility signifies a working and fruitful collaboration between the public and the private sector.

He explained further that the unveiling of the facility is a clear demonstration and commitment of his administration to all-inclusive system of governance.

“What we have seen here today is another demonstration of Private Public Partnership (PPP) collaboration between the State government and a Consortium; the Young President Organization which is peopled by crop of professionals from different fields coming together to fund this laudable project”, the Governor said.

While commending YPO for the project, Sanwo-Olu said the facility has been taken over by the State government but will be operated by the State government in collaboration with the organization.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the medical professionals that will man the facility, stressing that the facility is ready to commence patients admission.

“We have taken over this facility but it will be operated in collaboration with the private sector. I am happy with the level of preparedness I have seen. I am happy with the level of professional staff that will be operating this facility. This facility is ready to go and I am sure either today or tomorrow we will start admitting people into this facility”, Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo coordinated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the operation and management of the facility between the Lagos State Government represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and representative of YPO, Tatiana Mousalli

80 clinical and non-clinical staff including doctors and nurses and intensive care professionals who have been trained on Infection Prevention and Control as well as COVID19 case management will man the facility.

Also present at the event were the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho and Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye and Health Service Commission, Dr. Muyiwa Eniayewun.

