Lagos seals bars, nightclubs, others for flouting lockdown order

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed some lounges, bars, spas and nightclub centres across the State for flouting the government’s directives on the closure of social clubs in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Director-General, Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this while speaking about a recent exercise carried out by the Commission’s Compliance and Enforcement teams to Lagos Island, Surulere, Abule-Egba and environs, declared that Lagos State has zero tolerance for breach of safety precautionary measures and would not condone flagrant disobedience of its directives.

According to him, “Mass gathering of people in social clubs, spas, bars, betting and gaming centres negates the safety guidelines. Our preliminary investigations revealed that some bars and night clubs are not complying with safety guidelines and closure directive issued by the State Government”.

Mojola stated that the Commission has started issuing provisional safety compliance certificates to social clubs that have registered and have had their facilities verified for re-opening.

He, therefore, urged other social centres that are yet to register for the “Open Initiative” policy to do so, stressing that the facilities that have already been issued certificates are still not allowed to open until stipulated guidelines and pronouncements are made by Mr. Governor.

Emphasising that registration and verification is free and user-friendly, he appealed to all and sundry to support the government by complying with all safety guidelines and protocols as part of efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos State.

