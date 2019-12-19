Lagos poised to reduce travel time- Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this during the commissioning of the completion of the closure of the continuous beam of the Lagos Light Rail Blue Line Rail project – Sea Crossing Bridge, said, “It is key to the building of a 21st century economy.”

According to him, “Today’s ceremony underscores our bold commitment to the completion of the Blue Line Rail project. It is a loud attestation to our pledge to revive the rail project and ensure that we bring it to completion and passenger operation.

“The completion of this project is top priority for our administration, as it is critical to the achievement of our prioritized pillar of traffic management and transportation in our project THEMES development agenda, which is basically to reduce travel time through an effective and efficient inter modal transport system,” he said.

The Governor also promised “to commence the Red Line from Agbado to Marina, adding that four other rail lines were in the pipeline “for investors to show interest under the design, build, operate, maintain and transfer model of Public-Private-Partnership arrangement.

The rail lines under the PPP according to the Governor are the: 68 kilometres – Green Line from Marina through Victoria Island, Lekki Phases 1 and 2, Ajah, Ogombo, Lekki Airport to Lekki Free Trade Zone;

60 kilometres – Purple Line from the Redemption Camp going through Ogba, Iyana Ipaja, Igando and terminating at Ojo;

34 kilometres – Yellow Line from Otta through Isheri Osun, Ejigbo Mafoluku, Isolo to national Theatre and;

48 kilometres – Orange Line from Ikeja coursing through Mile 12, Ikorodu, Alapadi, Eligana, Isiwu, Imota and terminating at Agbowa.

He explained further that “the rail lines are being implemented in strict adherence to the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan; which among other transport projects prescribes six rail lines and one monorail for the long-term strategic goals of the State,” Sanwo-Olu disclosed.

Similarly to complement the rail lines project, Sanwo-Olu stated that “the State Government is also soon to flag off the construction of eight Quality Bus Corridors in strategic areas of the state. These Quality Bus Corridors is the government’s initiative aimed at giving dedicated road space and traffic signal priority to mass transit buses in order to reduce journey times and improve service consistency.

“The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to change from cars to buses and thus reduce traffic congestion.

“We are opening up new transport corridors to organized transport operators for seamless transport connectivity, reduce congestion and truly make our state competitive,” the Governor said.

In his remark, the Consul General of China in Lagos, Mr Chu Maiming congratulated the State government on the successful completion of the cross-sea Bridge.

While also congratulating those that dedicated to the comsteuction of the project, Maiming said, “I believe with the completion of sea-crossing Bridge will play a positive role in alleviating local traffic conditions.”

The Consul General recalled that Chinese President, Xi Jinping had recently promised eight major collaboration with Africa during China-Africa Cooperation.

According to him, the President had pledged 60 billion US dollars in support of Africa through government aid, financial institutions and business investments.