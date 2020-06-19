Lagos opens Ketu-Mile 12 BRT dedicated lane temporarily

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has approved the temporary use of the BRT dedicated lane by motorists plying the Ketu to Mile 12 section of Ikorodu Road during the on-going construction work in the axis.

Announcing the new development, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka explained that the move is necessary to reduce the inconvenience presently being experienced by motorists travelling along the route.

The Special Adviser stated that the opening of the BRT lane to inbound and outbound Ketu/Mile 12 motorists will serve as alternative routes to navigate their way with ease, thereby reducing traffic congestion along the axis.

Fayinka gave an assurance that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and other relevant Agencies have been deployed to ensure a free flow of traffic and enforce strict adherence to the directive, calling on motorists to ensure full cooperation.

The Special Adviser appealed to Lagosians, particularly motorists, to bear with the State Government as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the expectation of all residents.

