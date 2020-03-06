Lagos-Ibadan rail held by coronavirus outbreak, says Amaechi

The ongoing construction work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project has been put on hold due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Federal Government declared on Thursday.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this during a live television programme on African Independent Television monitored in Abuja.

The minister said the employees of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, the contractor handling the project, were still in China on the orders of the government of the Asian nation.

He said, “If not for coronavirus we would have finished the Lagos-Ibadan rail, although the project is nearly completed. The CCECC workers are still in China.”

The Federal Government had announced on several occasions that the rail project would be officially opened for commercial activities in April.

For a better society

Total Views: 71 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

