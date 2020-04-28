Lagos govt receives motorized modular fumigators donated by Ooni of Ife at Lagos House

Motorized Modular Fumigator donated to the Lagos State Government by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

L-R: Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, during the donation of Motorized Modular Fumigators to the Lagos State Government by the Ooni of Ife, to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the State, at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

