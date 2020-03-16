Lagos explosion: Sanwo-Olu reacts, takes action

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has finally reacted to the Abule Ado explosion, which led to the death of 17 persons.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed that 17 bodies were found after explosion at Abule-Ado area of Lagos state.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile appealed to residents to maintain a safe distance to avoid breathing in polluted air.

He also instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to immediately release personal safety equipment to be distributed to residents of the affected area and all safety workers on ground.

The safety equipment such as face and nose protection masks have been delivered.

The governor said that the protective equipment were to prevent any form of medical hazard such as respiratory infections on the residents, who might inhale toxic substances from the explosion.

He noted that in such a situation, there would be unhealthy substances that could negatively affect people’s lungs.

Sanwo-Olu further appealed to residents around the Abule Ado pipeline explosion area to make safety their priority as combined safety teams of the Lagos State Emergency Authority (LASEMA) LASEPA; the State Safety Commission; the Lagos State Fire Service; the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) continue efforts to clear up the scene.

Also, the Nigerian Civil Defence (NSCDC), the Nigerian Navy and the police are at the scene to ensure safety.

For a better society

Total Views: 66 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

