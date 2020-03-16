Lagos explosion: Obi reacts to death of Rev. sister who saved Bethlehem students

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi has reacted to the death of Rev Sr Henrietta Alokha, Principal of Bethlehem Girls’ College, Abule Ado, Lagos.

DAILY CHAMPION reported that Rev Sr Henrietta was among the 17 who lost lives in the early morning explosion which occurred at Abule-Ado.

The principal was said to have died while rescuing students.

Reacting, Obi on his verified Twitter page consoled with the management of the Bethlehem College, even as he praised the heroic act by the deceased principal.

The former governor of Anambra state also expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives in the sad incident.

Obi wrote: “When it mattered most, Rev Sr Henrietta Alokha, Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Abule Ado, Lagos, heroically put her life on the line to rescue her students in the Sunday explosion, in Lagos.

“Sadly she lost her life in the process when the caving roof fell on her. May her soul and that of all those who died in the tragedy rest in peace. Amen.”

Meanwhile, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, on Sunday evening has denied claims that the explosion was from one of its pipeline.

In a statement on Sunday, the NNPC boss said investigations found that a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s system 2B Pipeline Right of Way which resulted in the explosion.

“The explosion was so huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damaged NNPC pipeline and efforts were made to curtail the resultant fire,” he added.

