Lagos discharges another 93 COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday announced the discharge of 93 more COVID-19 patients from Lagos facilities to reunite with the society.

They include 16 females and 77 males out of which 11 are foreign nationals.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by Sanwo-Olu.

11 of the patients were from Agidingbi; 22 from Gbagada; 36 from Lekki; 8 from Eti-Osa(LandMark); 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres.

They were discharged after full recovery and testing negative for COVID-19 twice.

“This brings to 1512, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Sanwo-Olu admonished residents.

