Lagos discharges additional 21 coronavirus patients, total now 469

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday disclosed that additional 21 coronavirus patients have been discharged in the State after their full recovery, bringing the total now to 469.

The Governor made the disclosure on his twitter handle.

According to him, “I am happy to inform you that 21 more #COVID19 patients; 4 females and 17 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 3 from Onikan, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 1from First Cardiology Hospital (an accredited private Isolation facility), 6 from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres. were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

“With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities has risen to 469.

“Remember to practice hand hyiene, join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask especially when outdoor and do not forget to observe strictly the Social Distancing principle.

“Together we can break the chain of transmission #ForADiseaseFreeLagos.”

