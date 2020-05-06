Lagos discharges 60 coronavirus patients in massive recovery

IBRAHIM QUADRI The Lagos State Government on Tuesday discharged 60 Coronavirus patients after they tested negative twice for the virus in a massive breakthrough.

This is the largest number of recovered patients to be discharged by the state in a single day since the pandemic broke out.

The government on Monday also discharged 14 patients who survived the virus.

The number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 321.

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, on its twitter handle, 60 more coronavirus patients had been discharged.

It said those discharged included 40 male and 20 female and that they were all Nigerians.

The government said 31 of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba; 19 from Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation Centres.

“60 more #COVID19 Lagos patients; 20 females and 40 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities in Yaba, Ibeju-Lekki & Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 31 from IDH, Yaba, 19 from Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19″, the statement read.

