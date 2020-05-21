Lagos discharges 17 more COVID-19 patients, total now 649

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday disclosed that 17 more coronavirus patients were discharged in the State after their full recovery.

The Governor who made this known through his twitter handle, added that the total COVID-19 patients discharged in the State is now 649.

According to him, “Today, 17 more COVID19Lagos patients; 6 females and 11 males, all Nigerians were discharged from our Yaba, Gbagada and LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 7 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 6 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and 4 from Gbagada General Hospital Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 649 the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

