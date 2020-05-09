Lagos’ Coronavirus cases jump to 1,667, with 176 new infections

There is no respite for Africa’s largest mega city, Lagos, as the state’s Coronavirus cases jump to 1,667, with a huge 176 new infections recorded on Friday.

On Thursday, Lagos had set a new record, raking in 183 Coronavirus infections, the highest any state has ramp up a single day.

The 176 new cases recorded by Lagos on Friday, made mockery of the 42 patients who recovered from the virus and were discharged by the state government.

The huge figures being recorded may not be unconnected with the premature easing of the Coronavirus lockdown which saw Lagosians trooping out in thousands, without maintaining social distancing.

However, Lagos could boast that it has successfully managed and discharged 448 Coronavirus cases, but it has a mountain to climb, with 1,186 active Coronavirus cases to deal with.

Earlier in the day, Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Prof. Akin Abayomi had said the state may record between 90,000 and 120,000 cases of Coronavirus by July or August when it reaches the peak.

Abayomi, spoke Friday at a news conference in Alausa, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, where he gave an update on Coronavirus in the State.

He said the state was yet to reach the virus peak, which will likely be around July and August.

Abayomi stated that Lagos has ramp testings to reach large number of people in a bid to flatten the curve.

He attributed the increase in cases being recorded to the decentralisation of sample collection to the 20 Local Governments.

Abayomi disclosed that Alimosho, Oshodi and Isolo have begun to record more COVID-19 cases.

He, however, noted that 97 percent of positive cases at its isolation centres were mild and moderate cases.

Only three percent were severe cases.

