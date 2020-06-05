Lagos cautions residents on payment for social centres registration

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Following the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s partial opening of economy, the Lagos Safety Commission (LSSC) on Friday said that issuance of safety compliance certificate is at a zero cost for social event centres, noting the should report anyone who demands for money using whistleblower emergency numbers.

The Director General of LSSC, Mr Lanre Mojola made the disclosure during a press briefing at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, saying the public should report any infringement on the directive by utilizing whistleblower emergency hotlines.

Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday had granted partial relaxation of the prohibition placed on religious gatherings.

From June 19; Muslims are expected to go for Jummat service only, from June 21, Christian worshippers are allowed to open churches only for Sunday services.

However, all the permitted religious activities must be conducted within the ambit of a set of new protocols for organised gathering rolled out by an inter-ministerial committee set up by Gov. Sanwo-Olu and chaired by Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.

These developments were announced at the Governor’s 13th briefing held at the State House in Marina.

Under the new guidelines, cinemas, cafès, restaurants, gyms, parks and nightclubs, social clubs are still not permitted to re-open. They are mandated to register with Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) under the Register-to-Open Initiative via registration portal, www.lasgsafetyreg.com, where they will obtain safety clearance before their opening date will be announced.

Houses of worship are, however, exempted from LSSC registration and clearance, but their activities will be duly monitored by the Safety agency.

The Governor emphasised that the pronouncement should not be taken as permission for full reopening of places of worship; their activities must be limited to obligatory worships only, Sanwo-Olu maintained, adding that daily vigils and other extra-religious activities remained prohibited.

In line with this, Mojola disclosed that “over a thousand applications have been received by the commission. Verification will be conducted either virtually or physically.

“It is absolutely at a zero cost. No one should pay money to anyone. This cost has been taken care 100 percent by the State government.

“Through the whistleblower online emergency numbers, the public should report anyone that demands for money on registration,” he stated.

While charging the public to be safety conscious, the DG said, “It’s a collective responsibility by everyone to comply. The Safety Commission will be working with LASEPA to enforce compliance.”

Responding to a question why markets were open while religious centres remained close, he stated, “the virus spreads more within enclosed facilities, we know markets are open places. The likelihood of its spread in the market is low.”

