Lagos Assembly passes Amotekun Bill

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the bill on Amotekun, a security outfit of the South West.

The bill seeks to unify the proposed law that would guide the security outfit jointly established by the South West governors.

While presenting the report during Monday plenary, the Chariman House Committee on Information, Strategy Security and Publicity, Hon. Tunde Braimoh while presenting the report on Monday stated that the Stakeholders at the Public Hearing made some of the following observations; that there is need to amend the long title of the Bill to reflect the strategic importance of the Amotekun in the operation of the Agency; that there is need to create a new section to cater for the tactical training of the Corps; that considerations should be given to uneducated hunters and other skilled members of the community.

He added the Corps also should be able to collaborate and cooperate with security agencies in other States of the Federation; that the Law should prohibit the use or employment of the Amotekun Corps by any person or authority for political or personal use; there should be proper designation and clarification of the Amotekun symbol; that it is important to provide for insurance or other compensatory schemes for the Corps.

The Committee however made the following recommendations that the title be redrafted as “Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps and Amotekun Corps (Amendment) Law, 2020; that the logo of the Amotekun shall remain the Leopard and not the Cheetah; that the recruitment into the Amotekun of the agency shall be open to indigene of the communities where they seek to serve or to residents who have spent not less than 20 years in the community and understand the native language; amongst others.

Prior to the passing of the bill, the Lagos State House of Assembly had organised a public hearing which was attended by top residents of the state.

Recall that at the hearing, Speaker Obasa had declared that Amotekun is a security outfit that had come to stay.

“I’m sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping and their likes.

“In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun. Our race has spoken and we must stand by it but in line with the constitution,” he had said.

