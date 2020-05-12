Lagos Assembly made amendments to Amotekun Bill

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have passed the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency Law (amendment) 2019 bill into Law.

Recall that Lagos Assembly had adopted Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency Law in the State as its own version of the law that would give legal backing to the security outfit being proposed in the South West region in the country.

In the amendments, “Section 20 (1) which subjects the appointment of the Lagos Amotekun Corps Commander to the confirmation of the House is retained as it is in the practice and procedures of the House that sensitive appointments must be subjected to the confirmation of the House; more so it is expedient that appointment of the Amotekun Corps be properly scrutinized

“Section 20(3) of the amendment bill, which subjects the removal of the Lagos Amotekun Corps Commander to the concurrence of the House; be deleted as the Committee agrees that there should be a single line of discipline in accordance to public service establishment and engagement.”

After voice votes in favour of the amendments, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa directed Mr. Azeez Sanni, the Clerk of the House to forward a clean copy of the Bill to Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

