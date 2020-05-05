Lagos Assembly denies spending N17m monthly on Obasa’s guest house

The Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, who called the attention of the lawmakers to the report published online by SaharaReporters on April 26, explained that the report was erroneous.

Sanni added “As sum covers various expenditure of the full offices; the Office of the Chief of Staff, Special Advisers ( Budget , Political Matters), office of the Chief Press Secretary, Special Assistant (Protocol), Special Assistant ( Research and Development), Special Assistant (Women Affairs), and 15 Special Assistants engaged to attend to the growing demand and specialty of the House.

“I must also state that this expenditures have been in existence prior to the emergence of Speaker Obasa. Infact, it is dated back as far as 2012 when it was N27million monthly and I have the document here to show that the expenditure had been in existence since 2012.

He added that the report by SaharaReporters was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the House of Assembly.

“On the allegation that the company was registered in 2015, how come the company in question was just engaged in 2018?” the Clerk.queried.

While condemning the media report, the lawmaker representing Somolu Constituency 1 and Chairman House Committee On Finance, Hon. Rotimi Olowo, said SaharaReporters was not professional and ethical in their style of journalism, saying that the media out was known for tarnishing brand image and inciting the public by deliberately publishing misleading reports.

Olowo added, “I believe if it is truly investigative journalism that the medium is practising, it should be able to get the other side of the issue before they can rush to publish lies. The medium is known to publish lies as they published recently that former House of Representatives Speaker was late.

“You can really see that the medium was telling lies because we have procurement law and there are procedures stated by the law. If a contractor makes an overture to the House for contract bidding, it is not just what he came with but what the House eventually agrees. I remember in 2012, I was a member of this House and I remember the amount that was budgeted was N27m but when Obasa emerged as Speaker he reduced it to N17million.

“I think SaharaReporters needs to be cautioned as it has shown that whatever that is giving them is published without crosschecking. Mr Speaker, this House has the power to sue because the lies by this medium is getting too much,” said Olowo.

Also, Hon. Temitope Adewale ( Ifako Ijaiye 2), who corroborated Olowo, stated that the publisher was a presidential loser who was alleged of mismanaging his party’s campaign fund.

“The same man was the party presidential candidate and at the same time the party national chairman. We don’t need to waste our time over his publication, we can explore the legal means by suing the medium”, said Adewale.

In his contributions, Hon Gbolahan Yishawu ( Eti Osa 2) stated that SaharaReporters was trying to incite the general public against the Speaker and the House of Assembly, stressing that an attack on Obasa is an attack on the whole members.

Yishawu stated that the report was published to reduce the image of the House to nothing, adding that the way at which the report was written, it was obvious that the medium lacks fact.

The Chairman on House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, added that the medium did not reach out to the House to get their own side of the story, adding that the report was malicious and should be totally ignored.

Braimohwho said the medium is known to be writing unbalanced reports, said that had it been the medium reach out to the House before rushing to publish their report, they could have been better guided .

“A responsible journalist could reach out to me as Chairman on Information Committee before publishing what is not,” said Braimoh

However, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa,explained that it was necessary to correct the wrong impression created by the medium to the general public by letting them to know that the House is not reckless on spending and not known for frivolous expenditure.

Obasasaid that the essence of announcing the report at plenary was to debunk it as silence means consent.

“As rightly put by the Clerk, this is an expenditure that has been existing before 2015 and he has been able to trace some documents to 2012 , 2013, 2014 , so it shows SaharaReporters and its co-travellers would not get anywhere and we are not ready to join issues with them. I agree with you that we don’t have to waste our time on them. We remain resolute,” said Obasa.