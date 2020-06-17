Lagos announces traffic diversion at Pen Cinema

…Unveils Alternative Routes

As part of efforts to ease traffic gridlock necessitated by construction works, the Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory plan guiding vehicular traffic movement around Agege Pen Cinema Flyover This is to enable the contractors launch beams across Iju Road at the Pen Cinema junction.

In a statement issued by the Honorable Commissioner for Transportation Dr Fredrick Oladeinde who said that the traffic advisory became expedient to sensitize motorists and other road users added that the traffic diversion plans is to encourage the use of alternative roads during the period of the launch of the beams.

“As part of traffic management strategies during the period of the beam launch, there will be need to close the road and divert traffic starting from 11a.m. on Wednesday 17th June 2020 to Thursday 25th June 2020.. This is why Government has provided traffic diversion plans and alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow along the corridor”, the Commissioner said.

SCENARIO 1

To this end, Motorists coming from Fagba end of Iju Road will be diverted through Ifako General Hospital Road or Oyemekun Road to connect College Road inward Ogba.

SCENARIO 2

Due to this closure also, motorists coming from Odejobi Road going to Moslasi Alhaja will make a detour to link Ijaye Housing Estate access inward Oba Ogunji Road.

Meanwhile, Iju bound motorists coming from Mosalasi Alhaja will be diverted through IIaye road inward Ogba or Oba Ogunji Road.

He added that LASTMA personnel will be on ground to direct traffic and show alternatives routes, members of the public are implored to drive cautiously as they approach Agege Pen Cinema as the road diversion is set to commence immediately.

Finally, the Honorable Commissioner solicited the understanding of motorists while appealing for caution and cooperation from all road users by obeying all traffic regulations and that all relevant traffic agencies have been directed to ensure free traffic flow during the period of construction to minimize the inconvenience occasioned by the construction works.

