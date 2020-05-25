Lagos announces partial closure of marine beach bridge for repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced the partial closure of Marine Beach Bridge by Total Gas, inwards Apapa for five months, effective from Wednesday 27th May, to Wednesday 21st October, 2020, for repair work towards providing a seamless transportation system across the metropolis.

In a statement issued today, the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said that the planned repairs on the bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works is vital to the safety of the people of Lagos, especially motorists plying the route to access different parts of the State.

He explained that necessary repair works have already been carried out on all alternative routes around the construction site, making them motorable to ease motorists’ movement during the construction period.

Oladeinde averred that the exercise, which will entail bearing and expansion joint replacement is planned for two phases, with each phase focusing on one lane of the Bridge at a time. During the first phase, work will be done on the Apapa inbound lane, while the second phase will concentrate work on the outbound lane.

He disclosed that adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure that traffic within the axis is effectively managed during the construction period.

“Motorists inwards Wharf Road will be diverted to the other section of the bridge for vehicles exiting Apapa. A contraflow of 200 metres will be put in place for vehicles to realign with a proper direction inwards Ajegunle or Wharf Road, Apapa, in order to ensure that motorists descending to Total Gas underbridge will drive without any hindrance”, Oladeinde stated.

The Commissioner noted that the officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other State law enforcement agencies will be deployed to the axis to ameliorate inconveniences that might arise from the closure.

While appealing to all vehicle owners and residents of the area to cooperate with the traffic management officers deployed to the area, Oladeinde reiterated the commitment of the State Government to providing a transportation system that will meet the aspirations for a Greater Lagos.

