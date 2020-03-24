Kyari: Presidential Villa shuts down as 3 staff test positive to coronavirus

Three staff of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari have reportedly tested positive to coronavirus.

The identities of the trio are unknown yet.The condition of Kyari and his aides has forced the Presidential Villa to shut down as non-essential staff have been asked to stay away.

Kyari was in Germany in early March with other Nigerian officials for meetings with Siemens AG.

There are fears that the CoS didn’t isolate himself as he attended several meetings and met many individuals.

Last week, he led a delegation to Kogi after the death of Governor Yahaya Bello’s mother.

Meanwhile, many aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo did not report to duty on Tuesday.

Osinbajo himself was said to have resumed work behind schedule on Monday.

