Kyari: May Allah forgive your Chief of Staff – PDP sends message to Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan prayed Allah to forgive Kyari’s shortcomings.

In a tweet, Ologbondiyan wrote: “My condolences @MBuhari. May Allah forgive the shortcomings of Mallam Abba Kyari, grant him Aljanat Firdausi and give his family the fortitude to bear the pains of this loss.”

Recall that Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity had announced Kyari’s death in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased had tested positive for COVID-19 on the 27th of March, 2020 and had been receiving treatment.

He was aged 82.

