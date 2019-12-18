Kwara State Government restructures its Ministries

Michael Olanrewaju, Ilorin.

The Kwara State Government has restructured its Ministries to reflect the realities of the present change agenda.

This was disclosed to newsmen by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Hariet Adenike Osatimehin in Ilorin briefly after the inaugural meeting of the State Executive Council held in the Government House, Ilorin on Wednesday.

According to her, the state ministries has been reduced from nineteen(19) to sixteen (16) leading to the merger of some while the ministry of Special Duties has been created.

She added that the restructuring was borne out of the need for judicious allocation of resources in order to ensure that at the end of the day majority of Kwarans are taken care of by the Government.

She added further that the restructure which is in line with the development at the federal level will improve the efficiency of the government.

One of the highlights according to her was the change of the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives to Enterprise Ministry in line with the plan of the administration.

She also disclosed that the state executive council at the meeting adopted the 2020 appropriation presented to the House of Assembly by Governor AbdulRahmon AbdulRasaq.

She was at the briefing flanked by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Rasaki and the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mrs Saadat Modibbo Kawu.

For a better society

Total Views: 72 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

