Kwara gets 3bn for June allocation

Kwara State Government has received a total sum of N3,092,495,479:52 (three billion, ninety two million, four hundred and ninety five thousand, four seventy nine naira, and fifty kobo) as allocation for the month of June.

The breakdown of the allocation are (net) statutory revenue allocation of N1,994,859,433:79; Value Added Tax of N934,174,265:19; Exchange Gain of N157,102,519:91; and Excess Bank Charges of N6,359,260:63.

The 16 local government areas got a total sum of N2,142,342,139:55 as allocation for the month.

The state government meanwhile has paid a total sum of N2,819,603,697.34 as salary and pension, gratuities, subventions to tertiary institutions, and allocations to government’s ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

While salaries and pension gulped N2, 256,705,810:18, the state paid N100,000,000 as gratuity, N127,067,868.99 as monthly subventions for the tertiary institutions, and N335,830,018,17 as allocations to various MDAs, according to Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, Hon. Commissioner for Finance and Planning.

