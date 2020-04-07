Kwara confirms two COVID-19 cases

Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 sadly confirms two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state. One is the wife of the UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another UK returnee.

This statement is issued at 18:33pm, a few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Test Centre in Ibadan.

The government will address a news briefing tomorrow morning at 11am to give details and further measures now being taken to tackle the development.

