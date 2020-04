Leader of Kwankwassiya political movement and immediate-past governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has written an explosive four-page letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the mystery deaths in the state.

Dated April 26, 2020, Kwankwaso, in the letter expressed anger over the deaths and pleaded for Buhari’s urgent action to contain the incident.

*See details in the following attachment…

