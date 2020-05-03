Konga records massive traffic for first ever live online auction in Africa

History was made on Friday, May 1, 2020 as foremost composite e-commerce giant, Konga successfully hosted the first ever live online auction in Africa. The event tagged Konga Last Price, which was hosted concurrently across Konga’s social media channels and the website attracted over 25,000 bargain-hungry shoppers who participated in the auction.

The first edition which was used by Konga to gauge the appetite of customers and also take stock of areas of improvement recorded encouraging levels of participation. Equally important, the revolutionary auction, the first ever hosted to be held in Africa by an e-commerce company, was hosted live across Konga’s social media pages including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Shoppers also participated in a timed auction on the website – www.konga.com and flash sales on social media, both of which ran simultaneously with the social media live auction.

The massive traffic led to a deluge of comments from interested bidders, most of whom battled hard to out-bid themselves. As a matter of fact, Konga recorded a few bids which were higher than the set price for the products on offer.

Specifically, intense bids were recorded for household appliances such as refrigerators, TV sets, generators and FMCG products among others, as well as devices such as laptops and smartphones, etc.

The next edition of the Konga Last Price is set to hold on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 12pm to 2pm.

An elated Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Co-CEO, Konga Group, says the success of the debut edition is a sign of better things to come, even as he urged Nigerians to look forward to a better experience with richer product assortment and special pricing during the next edition.

‘‘I want to seize this opportunity to say a big thank you to all who participated in our revolutionary live online auction. I also wish to say congratulations to all who emerged successful with their bids, while also wishing all who lost out better luck next time round.

‘‘This first edition was a success and we are delighted to have made history in hosting the first ever live online auction in Africa. The huge response and participation we witnessed is testimony to the fact that Nigerians are in tune with the exciting innovations we are rolling out to further excite the market. For this, we are grateful. On our own part, we promise to continually up the tempo in order to make Konga Last Price a truly unforgettable experience.’’

Meanwhile, a number of participants have pleaded with the management of Konga to make the live online auction a bi-monthly or fortnightly affair. This, they claimed, would afford many others who lost out in the bidding process a chance to make amends and claim some of the exciting products offered. Nearly 2000 requests were received to this effect.

However, Marketing Lead, Ajibola Olayiwola, disclosed that the management of Konga will put this into consideration.

‘‘For now, we will retain the Konga Last Price as a monthly event. However, Konga is an organization which takes the satisfaction of its customers very seriously. So, we will be discussing this internally with a view to making it a more regular affair for our customers to benefit from,’’ he concluded.

