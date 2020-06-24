Konga, Nigeria’s foremost e-commerce powerhouse, turns eight this June

To celebrate its eight years of consistent innovations and leading the Nigerian e-commerce ecosystem from the front, the management of Konga has put together a memorable collection of offerings targeted at exciting its customers.

Top on the bill is the disclosure that Konga will be giving away the sum of N100,000 daily to customers in celebration of its anniversary. Customers who shop a minimum of N5000 and above will qualify for a draw from which winners will emerge for the massive giveaway. For each order of N5000 and above, a customer gets entries for the draws.

Meanwhile, Konga has also set aside millions of naira in vouchers and other freebies to celebrate its customers this period. The freebies, which will be won by shoppers for purchases made on the platform, has been identified as one of the ways in which the e-commerce giant is looking to appreciate Nigerians for their loyalty and dedication to the Konga brand over the years.

Also, Konga has finalized plans for a massive 8th anniversary discount sales tagged K8onga Beyond the Hype.

The sales extravaganza kicks off on Monday July 22 and will run until Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Equally important, the three-week long massive discount sale will offer shoppers a chance to enjoy unmatched deals and rock-bottom prices across multiple product categories including mobile phones, computing and devices, electronics, FMCG products, kitchen appliances, fashion, wine and spirits, and much more.

In addition, plans are in place to offer Nigerians a chance to win amazing prizes via quizzes to be organized on radio and across Konga’s social media platforms. Also set to excite customers is a digital party, in line with the current regime of social distancing, with which Konga intends to fete its loyal patrons. The digital party will witness a top DJ who will play live on Instagram along with a live performance from a major artiste. Participants in the live session are also expected to win loads of freebies, courtesy of Konga.

Throughout the anniversary period, beginning from Monday, June 29 to the end of the promo period on July 7, Konga will equally host a daily flash sale at 10am, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm from which lucky customers will win exciting products at highly discounted prices. This is in addition to the offer of free deliveries for orders which will coincide with the days for the flash sales.

Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Konga, says the company is using the occasion to express gratitude to Nigerians.

‘‘We are extremely grateful to Nigerians for their support, loyalty and dedication to Konga. It has been eight years of excellent innovations and leadership in the Nigerian e-commerce sector. However, we realize all we have achieved would have been impossible without the support of our esteemed customers and by extension, all Nigerians for trusting us.

‘‘We do not take this trust lightly. This is why we have decided to set aside millions of naira and roll out multiple incentives to celebrate our customers this period. We urge everyone to take part in the anniversary celebrations and take advantage of all the benefits on offer.

‘‘Also, on behalf of the entire management and staff of Konga, I wish to state that our best is yet to come. We remain determined, as always, to continually raise the bar in terms of customer satisfaction and service delivery in the e-commerce sector. This is our mandate and promise to all our customers and we will not fail,’’ he declared.

Founded in July 2012, Konga has remained at the forefront of the Nigerian e-commerce industry, with a long list of innovative strides and achievements that have made it the e-commerce brand of first choice for millions of Nigerians.

