Konga, NBC partner to offer shoppers premium access to Coca Cola products

Foremost composite e-commerce giant, Konga has signed a partnership with Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) which will see the latter leverage Konga’s e-commerce engine in reaching millions of consumers across the country with the various products in the Coca-Cola stable.

Nigerian Bottling Company is a top FMCG and manufacturer of Coca-Cola brands in Nigeria which includes: Coke, Coke zero, Fanta, Sprite, Five Alive, Schweppes, Eva water and Monster Energy drink, among others. These products, among others, will be placed in the hands of many more consumers across Nigeria via Konga’s composite retail and delivery platforms.

The partnership with Konga represents the Coca-Cola System’s commitment to consumer protection, as well provides an avenue for the companies to encourage consumers to practice social distancing by making online purchases of consumables convenient and more affordable.

The Coca-Cola System is eager to leverage Konga’s extensive reach and multiple platforms to further grow its share of the beverages consumption market. Specifically, NBC will target new and potential consumers through Konga’s exciting online platform which boasts a growing army of digital shoppers while also leveraging the e-commerce giant’s network of physical stores across Nigeria to cater to walk-in customers or shoppers who wish to personally pick up their orders.

Further setting Konga apart as a delightful partnership option for the NBC is the company’s massive regional warehousing facilities which allows it retain huge inventory and meet heavy demands at short notice; its advanced delivery capabilities in fulfilling orders in record time through Kxpress, an internally-owned logistics company; as well as the revolutionary seamless payment process it oversees through Konga Pay, a Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed e-wallet system.

Additionally, shoppers are also set to enjoy free shipping for the first 100 purchases worth N5000 and above.

Phoebe Larry-Izamoje is the Commercial Manager for Coca-Cola Nigeria.

“Our mission is to refresh the world and make a difference. We continually seek ways to bring people brands and beverages that make life’s everyday moments more enjoyable. This is one of such ways we fulfil this purpose. We are confident that the partnership with Konga will conquer new grounds for us as a company.’’

Also speaking on the partnership, Goran Sladic, NBC Sales Director for Greater Lagos said: “As a system, we are committed to providing innovative and convenient channels for Nigerians to access their favourite Coca Cola products. We are pleased to partner with Konga in delivering on this important route to market, which will enable our products to be delivered directly to our consumers.’’

Also commenting on the development, Olamide Ansa, Manager (Partnerships) at Konga, is enthusiastic that the partnership will be a source of more options for its teeming customers.

‘‘The Coca Cola brand is a household name in Nigeria. As a result, we are happy to sign on NBC, and add the many delightful products within the stable to our offerings. This is one partnership that is bound to excite our customers.

‘‘We have also taken into consideration the difficulties being borne by Nigerians during this challenging time. Therefore, we are offering free delivery at no cost for the first 100 shoppers who make purchases worth N5000 and above. This and many other incentives will be rolled out for our esteemed customers as we proceed with the partnership,’’ she concluded.

The Nigerian Bottling Company was incorporated in 1951 and is the bedrock of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, which is listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange.

