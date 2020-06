Justice Nasiru Ajanah, the Chief Judge of Kogi State, is dead.

Ajanah, 64, passed away Sunday morning.

He died at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Ajanah had been battling a health challenge.

It was gathered that coronavirus complications worsened his condition.

