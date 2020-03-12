Kidnapping: Akeredolu’s cabinet members, others shun road trip, relocate to Imo for in-law’s burial

DAMISI OJO, Akure

For fear of rampant cases of kidnapping, some cabinet members in Ondo state have shunned their trip to Imo state by road for the burial of the mother of Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu scheduled for this weekend in preference to air flight.

Already, all roads lead to Anyanwu family’s compound in Umuikea, Emeabiam, Owerri West LGA of Imo State, venue of the burial ceremony for late Nneoma Dora Chinyere Anyanwu.

However, in spite of previous arrangements to convey the commissioners and Special Advisers to the two day event with a coaster bus prepared for the trip by road, majority of them preferred to travel by air.

Travellers from Ondo State had in recent time been kidnapped on the highways by unknown gunmen outside the state.

A member of the cabinet who spoke in confidence said most of his colleagues and others top government officials set for the burial were already either in Lagos or Abuja as at Wednesday’s night, to connect Owerri in the morning.

According to him,” We have a bus stationed to convey us but no one is set for the road trip because of bad security situation on our highways especially from Edo to the East.

“So, most of the Cabinet members have either moved to Lagos or Abuja to go to Owerri for flight on Thursday morning and I think it is the best arrangement.

“The attendance of the burial event is not compulsory; in fact, the Governor insisted that those who do not find it convenient should stay back but the only way to show solidarity with the First Lady is to attend physically”.

A visit to the Government House and Governor’s Office, Alagbaka,Akure on Thursday showed that an appreciable number of officials have left for Imo State to be part of funeral ceremonies for the mother of Ondo State Governor’s wife, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu.

