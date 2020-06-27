Kidnappers strike again in Ondo, abduct nine travellers, demand N100m ransom

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Kidnappers that had ceased to operate in the past four months especially in Akoko area of Ondo state due to Corona Virus epidemic are back on the roads.

Nine passengers aboard a Toyota Sienna space bus have been reportedly abducted on Friday by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The passengers were said to be heading from Abuja to Lagos but were abducted at Isua area in Akoko South East area of the state.

The state Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, however said one of the victims had been rescued.

A family member of one of the victim, Bamidele Ojo, confirmed that the kidnappers have demanded N100m ransom.

ASP Ikoro said efforts were on to ensure release of other victims.

The spokesman said the police were working with hunters, local vigilante and other agencies.

One of the residents in the area who spoke in confidence urged the state government to intensify efforts in ridding Akoko land of incessant kidnapping and other criminality rampant in the area.

He said apart from the police,soldiers and other security apparatus,the newly launched ‘Amotekun outfit should hit the roads and tackle incessant kidnapping mostly by herdsmen in Akoko axis.

According to him, now that the global pandemic(COVID-19) cases are going down, the Kidnappers are coming out of the forest to pounce on innocent travellers,stressing that they must be completely wipe out.

He maintained that the manner the kidnappers have turned the menace into lucrative business should be totally curtailed.

