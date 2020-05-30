Kidnapped NTA News Manager regains freedom

The Assistant Manager, News and Current Affairs, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), channel 6, Aba, Abia State; Mrs. Chinyere Okoye has reportedly regained her freedom.

Though information about her release was still sketchy, it was learnt that she regained her freedom on Friday morning.

Our reporter could not confirm if the family agreed to pay the ransom demanded by her captors.

Mrs. Okoye was said to have been released on Friday after operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police tactical units of Abia State Command of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) stormed the kidnappers den.

A source disclosed that Mrs. Okoye, after her release was taken to the SARS facility in Aba, where she was later joined by her family members and friends.

The source disclosed that the rescue operation was coordinated by the SARS Commander in the state, Johnbull Obioguru and heads of other police tactical units.

According to the source, the police team acting on information stormed a compound in Mgboko, Obete in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state and cordoned off the area.

The source disclosed that the police team, after cordoning the place stormed the house where the kidnapped NTA staff was said to have been kept by her abductors.

It was gathered that upon raiding the said compound, Mrs. Okoye was rescued while the owner of the property where the NTA staff was kept was arrested.

The source who said that there was no exchange of firearms, stated that the kidnappers may have abandoned the woman in the compound as a result of the pressure coming from the security agents that were already closing up on them.

The NTA staff who is said to have been traumatized by the incident has since been reunited with her family.

