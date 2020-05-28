Kidnapped Naval Officer rescued in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A Naval Officer, Lt. Commander Ajare Uchegbulah Amadi, reportedly seized by suspected gunmen along Ago Ajayi, Oba Akoko road, Ondo State on May 17, 2020 had been released.

According to the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, the Naval Commander was released on Wednesday.

Adie said his release was sequel to the aggressive manhunt the Command and other sister agencies placed on his abductors, who on realizing that there was no place to hide any longer, abandoned him in the forest and took to their heels.

The CP warned travellers within this period to strictly adhere to the travel ban on inter- state movement imposed by the Federal Government as a means to curtail the spread of COVID19, as these bad boys are using the advantage of the empty roads to advance their nefarious acts. .

He, however, said, Ondo Police Command would never be that State that criminals would operate in without being tracked down.

Adie enjoined the good citizens of the State to go about their normal businesses, while urging them to always stay safe by keeping social distancing as they adhere to the directives of both the State and the Federal government on ways to stop the spread of COVID19.

He sought their supports in useful information sharing to enable the Command provide adequate and reliable policing of Ondo State.

For a better society

Total Views: 58 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

