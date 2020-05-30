Kidnapped Edo APC leader dead, Police recover decomposing body.

Operatives of Edo state police command has recovered the decomposing body of a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, Hon. Presley Ekiagbonya, who was kidnapped by gunmen and subsequently found dead.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the state police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said Ediagbonya’s body was recovered on Friday evening after some farmers drew its attention to it in a forest sharing boundary with neigbouring Ondo state at Utese village.

Nwabuzor said, “The farmers who were uneasy and apprehensive about the horrible sight rushed to the village to break the news, thereafter moved to the divisional police headquarter in Okada and reported the development.

“Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised his men, contacted the medical team of Igbinedion University Okada and moved to the forest in company of the deceased family and the community people.

“At the scene, the remains of Hon P.E Ediagbonya was identified to be him by his family and immediately his remains was professionally evacuated and taken to hospital for autopsy examination.”

The police spokesman quoted the state commissioner of police as “deeply commiserating with the immediate family of late Hon P.E Ediagbonya, and pray to almighty God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss. The commissioner has also vowed to fish out the killers of the illustrious son of Utese Village.”

The late Ediagbonya was kidnapped from his residence at Utese community, Ovia North East local government area of the state on May 16.

The politician’s abductors were said to have received the sum of N5 million from the victim’s family in order to secure his freedom.

However, communication with the hoodlums reportedly became impossible after the ransom was allegedly paid in Asaba, Delta state.

Ediagbonya was a former commissioner for youths and sports.

He was also a campaign coordinator of a leading aspirant of the APC in the Edo state governorship poll billed for September.

He had also served as a deputy Chief of Staff to Edo state government and a one time local government chairman.

