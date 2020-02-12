Kanu’s Parents Burial: ‘You won’t dare to stop, scatter burial of Northern Emir’ – FFK jeers Buhari

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said security operatives only threatened to disrupt the burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents in Afaraukwu because they are not from the Northern region of the country.

He said the government, police and other security agencies are warming up to cause mayhem and shed innocent blood at the burial of the IPOB leaders parents because they are Igbos and not the father not an emir.

Fani Kayode’s assertion comes days after the Abia State Police Commission warned members of IPOB not to come near the venue of the burial ceremony of the Afaraukwu royals, claiming that they were ready to deal with the proscribed pro-Biafra group

Kanu’s mother, Sally, and father, Eze Israel Kanu, died in August and December 2019, respectively.

The duo will be buried on Friday in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Fani Kayode tweeted, “If an Emir and his wife died and were to be buried would the security forces threaten to kill those that intend to attend their funeral and scatter the whole place simply because their son is wanted by the FG?

“Is it because HRH Eze Kanu and his wife are Igbo? Please stop this nonsense!”

If it happens on Friday it may be without the presence of the first son of the family and IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in the United Kingdom after he escaped Nigeria on September 14, 2017 when soldiers under the Operation Python Dance II stormed his Afaraukwu home and allegedly killed many.

King Israel Kanu and Queen Sally did not return to their community neither did they sit on their royal seat again till they died.

