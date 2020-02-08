Kanu’s Parents Burial: Police warns IPOB members not to go close to Afaraukwu community

Police in Abia State has warned that it would scatter the burial ceremony of the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, if members of the proscribed organisation are seen anywhere around the venue.

The police said it would not sit and allow IPOB to participate in the burial, adding that

“Whoever thinks along that line is fooling himself. IPOB will dance during the burial and the police elephants will dance too.”

These were the words of the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, according to the Sun.

IPOB had earlier told the Nigerian army and other security agencies to better face the real security challenges confronting the country, instead of stopping them from burying His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife.

The pro-Biafra group said its members were not coming for war but to pay their last respects to the parents of their leader.

However, the police CP said he had reached out to the traditional prime minister of Afaraukwu, Kanu’s hometown, to make it clear that the burial would not hold if IPOB members attend.

According to him, “They (Afaraukwu community) should tell IPOB not go near the area not to talk of participating in the burial.”

Okon said that if the community fails to adhere to the police’s warning the burial will not go on smoothly “because we are going to scatter the place.”

“IPOB is prescribed by the Federal Government.

He said no one should expect him, as the Commissioner of Police, to sit and allow a proscribed group operate in the state.

“I am saying this again for emphasis that there is no way police will allow a proscribed group to participate in the burial of the King and Queen of Afaraukwu simply because they are the parents of their acclaimed leader, we will not allow that and we cannot take anything for granted in the face of abundant intelligence on threat by IPOB,” he vowed.

He explained further that the police would only provide security for the burial on the condition that no member of the IPOB will be seen around the venue.

The CP warned that the police will not see any Biafra flag, IPOB insignia or the group’s member disguising as Jewish or Zionist Church members during the burial.

