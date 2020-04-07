Kanu dares to crumble Nigeria, alleges Aso Rock in ‘turmoil’

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday revealed how he would “crumble Nigeria.”

Kanu disclosed that he would crumble Nigeria without firing a single shot but will use the truth.

In a statement, the IPOB leader also said the Nigerian presidency has crumbled due to the consistency of his group.

The separatist claimed that there is a huge black hole at the heart of the Presidency, stressing that the Presidential Villa was currently in turmoil.

Kanu also claimed that Biafra would be achieved without firing a gunshot.

He said: “By the grace of God and without firing a shot or having the benefit of an invading army, I can confidently announce to the world that the entire hierarchy and edifice upon which the present rogue regime in Nigeria was based has crumbled, thanks to IPOB’s consistency and indefatigability. There is a huge black hole now at the heart of the Nigerian presidency wider than that on the neck of the mask-wearing Jubril Al-Sudani.

“As I write, there is so much turmoil in Aso Rock and the diplomatic community in Abuja that European diplomats aboard an evacuation flight from Lagos a few days ago noted that Nigeria is finished as there is no single constitutionally recognised entity in Aso Rock to provide leadership at this critical time.

“When under the instruction of Heaven we in IPOB commenced this divine project to restore Biafra, I made two prophetic statements,

“I will destroy and crumble Nigeria with the truth. “Biafra will come without firing a shot.”

