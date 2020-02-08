Kanu alerts IPOB members over imminent arrest

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday, alerted his members that there will be a surprise search in Abia State.

Kanu in a tweet on his Twitter page said he received information that the Nigeria Army will launch surprise searches in hotels around Umuahia axis, the Abia State Capital.

He wrote, We received information that the Nigerian Army will launch surprise searches in hotels around Umuahia axis.

“ They monitor most hotels hoping that top #IPOB servants may come in early before the burial date. Stay safe & avoid being kidnapped.”

Recall that the Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide had on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu, presidential pardon to enable him come home for the burial of his parents.

The group also appealed to the President to pull out the military from Afaraukwu, the hometown of the Kanus.

