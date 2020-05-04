Kano“mystery’’ deaths claim another professor, Isa Hashim, spiking high-profile fatalities to 18

The mystery deaths in Kano continue unabated as another Professor, Isa Hashim, fell in the early hours of Sunday barely 24 hours after the Emir of Rano, Dr Abubakar Tafida Ila II, passed on. Until his death, 86-year-old Hashim was a senior Counsellor in Kano Emirate Council and the Jarman Kano. He died during a brief illness, a family source said. Persecondnews recalls that no fewer than 15 high-profile deaths have been recorded in the state which Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had denied were not COVID-19 related. The Federal Government had launched a probe into the deaths with a promise by the Secretary to the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha to “unearth’’ the causes of the deaths.

A family member, who identified himself as Ibrahim Aliyu said the traditional title holder died following a worsening health condition and amid news of the deaths of some of his childhood friends in quick succession. Prayers and interment hold later today at the Emir of Kano’s palace. Hashim, a Professor of Political Science, was a senior lecturer at Bayero University Kano (BUK) until his retirement.

Also recalls that a harvest of mystery death had hit Kano just as COVID-19 has continued to ravage the death with high fatalities. Among them those who had succumbed to the “strange’’ disease are Prof. Aliyu Dikko of the Department of Physiology, Bayero University Kano, which occurred two weeks ago, Balarabe Maikaba, aprofessor of the Department of Mass Communication at the university, 75-year-old Dr Sabo Kurawa, ex-Deputy Vice-Chancellor at BUK, Prof. Ibrahim Ayagi; 80, a foremost Nigerian Economist, Alhaji Dahiru Rabiu, former Grand Khadi (judge of the Sharia Court of Appeal) in the state and Dr Musa Umar Gwarzo. Others are Mallam Nasir Maikano Bichi, Musa Tijjani (Editor of Kano-based Triumph Newspaper), and Adamu Isyaku Dal, a former Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Salisu Lado, Hajiya Shamsiyya Mustapha, Hajiyaj Nene Umma, Alhaji Garba Sarki Fagge, Dr Nasiru Maikano Bichi, and Ado Gwanja’s mother.

