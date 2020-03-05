Kano: Ganduje govt accuses Emir Sanusi of fresh N2.2bn scam

The Umar Ganduje-led Kano government has accused the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, of N2.2 billion land scam.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has asked him to appear on Thursday to answer questions over alleged fraud.

It said the commission is investigating an alleged violation of the provisions of Sections 22, 23 and 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) in the management of land reserved as ‘GANDUN SARKI’ spread all over the state.

Usman Bello, the commission’s Director of Special Assignment/ Communication Adviser, told newsmen that the fresh investigation was triggered by some whistleblowers.

Bello explained that in the course of investigation, the commission learnt that a company, Country Wide House Ltd, served as a corporate vehicle to allegedly launder N520 million as proceed of 20 Hectares of land at Darmanawa II.

According to him, the land under Right of Occupancy CON-RES-2016-503, was illegally sold to Messrs Family Home Fund Limited at the alleged instance of the Emir of Kano (Sanusi ll).

He said investigation revealed that all the alleged illegal transactions for the sales of the landed properties at Darmanawa, Hotoro and Bubbugaje belonging to the Emirate was done by the trio of Shehu Muhammad Dankadai (Sarkin Shanu), Sarki Abdullahi Ibrahim (Makaman Kano) and Mustapha Kawu Yahaya (Dan Isan Lapai) based on the alleged instruction of the Emir.

The spokesman explained that the trio were invited in the spirit of fair hearing and they visited the commission on several occasions to provide useful information.

“Investigation further reveals that some of the proceeds of the sales remitted to the Emirate Council Bank Account can be traced to the companies of interest by His Highness,” he noted.

Bello added that Sanusi allegedly ordered for the payment of N175 million to Messrs Apple Integrated Resources as facilitation fee for the agreement of provision for side and services at Darmanawa 33.4 Hectares by Messrs City Scape Ltd, which was against the decision of the Emirate Council of June 8, 2016.

“A (2016) 4th Meeting which rejected such move of payment to the company, which now investigation confirmed that has never participated in any dealing with the City Scape arrangement with Ado Bayero Royal City Trust Fund,” he said.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano had last month quashed the report of the commission that indicted the Emir over an allegation of N3.4 billion fraud from the Emirate Council fund.

However, there are two pending cases before the Kano State High Court over the same matter.

Meanwhile, the Kano State House of Assembly has moved against Sanusi over alleged violation of Kano Traditional, Cultural norms and values together with Islamic religious tenant abuses.

